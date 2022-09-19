Rotary Club KHS Students of the Month

Rotary Students of the Month and speakers from Keys High School are, from left: Rotarian Dalton Bigbee, Reed Trimble, Kinsli Foreman, Lacey Laymon, and Braden Mensack.

