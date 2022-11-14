Rotary Club meeting features KHS October, November Students of the Month

Keys High School October and November Students of the Month were announced at the Nov. 8 Rotary meeting. From left are: Rotary speaker Justin Chase from the NSU RiverHawks Scholar Program, Rotarian Matt Chapman, students Josiah Wolff, Abi Walker, and Ashlyn Radomski. Not pictured is student Gabe Enlow.

