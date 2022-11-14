Keys High School October and November Students of the Month were announced at the Nov. 8 Rotary meeting. From left are: Rotary speaker Justin Chase from the NSU RiverHawks Scholar Program, Rotarian Matt Chapman, students Josiah Wolff, Abi Walker, and Ashlyn Radomski. Not pictured is student Gabe Enlow.
Rotary Club meeting features KHS October, November Students of the Month
