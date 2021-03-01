Each month, the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County honors local high school seniors who were selected by their teachers and school administrators as Students of the Month.
February Students of the Month for Sequoyah High School are Chance Chambers and Danica Johnson. The Keys High School SOM for February are: Kaitlyn White and Maggie Phillips. At Tahlequah High School, they are: Chloe Felts and Ethan Knight.
Hulbert High School Students of the Month for September 2020 to April 2021 are: September, Jacob Beall and Carli Carey; October, Maddy Crawford and Sierra Shelly; November, America Landeros and Jordan Smith; December, Nolan Edmundson and Isaac Torrento; January, Patricia Wetzel and Cassidy Whitney; February, Callie Brave and Aidan Carey; March, Jasie McCarty and Haylee Mullins; and April, Braden Ryals and Kyle Welch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.