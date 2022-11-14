The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced Tahlequah High School November Students of the Month. From left are: Rotarian Tony Ward, Cole Matlock, Rotary District Governor Cathy Webster, and Jacie Bennett.
Rotary Club November THS Students of the Month
