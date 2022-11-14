Rotary Club November THS Students of the Month

Rotary THS November Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced Tahlequah High School November Students of the Month. From left are: Rotarian Tony Ward, Cole Matlock, Rotary District Governor Cathy Webster, and Jacie Bennett.

