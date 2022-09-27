Rotary Club of Tahlequah announces Sequoyah High School Students of the Month

SHS Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced Sequoyah High School Students of Month for September on Tuesday, Sept. 20. From left are: Rotarian Dalton Bigbee, Alexis Marsh, and Zach Cooper.

