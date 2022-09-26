At the Sept. 20 Rotary Club meeting, members welcomed new Rotary member Annette Doherty from Armstrong Bank. From left are: Rotary Club President Matt Chapman and Annette Doherty.
Rotary Club of Tahlequah welcomes new member
