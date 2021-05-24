Tahlequah Rotary Club has announced scholarships for students at Cherokee County's four high schools.

Tahlequah High School college scholarship winners are Laura Newton and Isaac Monks. A technical school scholarship was presented to Cole Ashlock.

Sequoyah High School granted a college scholarship to Athena Goingsnake.

Keys High School's college scholarship went to Jolie Chavez, with a technical school scholarship for Austin Feathers.

The Hulbert High School college scholarship was presented to Jordan Smith.

