Rotary Club presents Sequoyah Students of Month

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Kelsey Morgan and Devin Northington were presented as Rotary Students of the Month at Sequoyah High School. From left are: Morgan, Northington, and Rotarian Ryan Langston.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Kelsey Morgan and Devin Northington were presented as Rotary Students of the Month at Sequoyah High School. From left are: Morgan, Northington, and Rotarian Ryan Langston.

Tags

Trending Video