Rotary Club presents Sequoyah Students of the Month for December, January

Sequoyah High School students of the month were presented with awards. From left are: Alexia Glory, IvyRose Goad, Jaden Harvey, and Rotarian Matt Chapman. Not pictured is Brayden Young.

