Sequoyah High School students of the month were presented with awards. From left are: Alexia Glory, IvyRose Goad, Jaden Harvey, and Rotarian Matt Chapman. Not pictured is Brayden Young.
featured
Rotary Club presents Sequoyah Students of the Month for December, January
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 68 of Park Hill, OK. Nursery Worker. Died Friday, January 14th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Services pending. Memorial services Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- CRIME REWIND: Officials still hope brothers' murders can be solved
- Tahlequah superintendent resigns; bond issues detailed
- Health Department says COVID tests lost
- CHAIN COMMAND: New Texas law that prohibits dogs from being chained outside may not work here
- Stitt claims tribes didn't comply with compacts
- Restaurants again suffering effects of COVID
- TAKE A HIKE: Jean-Pierre Chouteau Nature trail steeped in history
- A PLAN TO SCAN: Scanners monitoring protector services still common in area
- Dirteater to coach Team USA Wolves in 2022 PBR Global Cup USA
- County begins allocating more than $1.62M in ARPA funds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.