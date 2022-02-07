Rotary Club presents Student of the Month awards to Tahlequah students

[mdash] STEVE THOMPSON - age 59 of Tahlequah, OK. Carpenter. Died Saturday, January 29th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 2:00PM at Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
[mdash] age 63 of Watts, OK. Truck Driver. Died January 21st in Watts, OK. Funeral services February 1st at 2:00pm at Illinois River Baptist Church. Visitation January 31st2 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
