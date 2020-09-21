The Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club selected two Students of the Month from Sequoyah High School.
Joining Rotary members in a Zoom meeting were Jacob Cummings and Ryly Ziese.
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: September 21, 2020 @ 7:04 pm
PARK HILL [mdash] Leola Reed 85 year old Cherokee Nation Tribal Registration Clerk passed September 18, 2020, services are pending. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 79. Homemaker. Died September 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 18th 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Park Hill Cemetery. Visitation September 17th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
GORE [mdash] Gene Frusher, 94 year old Retired OHP and dive shop owner of Gore, OK passed away on 09/13/2020. Services pending. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
COOKSON [mdash] age 53 of Cookson, OK. Laborer. Died September 9th in Tahlequah, OK. Services September 15th 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation September 14th 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
