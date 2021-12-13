Rotary Club Students of the Month

Rotary Club Students of the Month

Tahlequah Students of the Month were presented with awards for December. From left are: student Owen Martin, Rotarian Gary Cacy, and student Ellee Davenport.

Tahlequah Students of the Month were presented with awards for December. From left are: student Owen Martin, Rotarian Gary Cacy, and student Ellee Davenport.

Trending Video