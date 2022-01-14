Rotary Club Students of the Month

Olivia Carter, left, is January's Student of the Month, as presented by Rotarian Ryan Langston. Not pictured are Keys Students of the Month for December and January: Ben Schaus, Michael Mose, and Kylie Stilwell.

