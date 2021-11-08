The Tahlequah Rotary Club presented Student of the Month awards to Tahlequah and Hulbert students.
featured
[mdash] age 81 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died November 5th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 10th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Cobb Cemetery. Visitation November 9th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] NAME: Beverly Ann Beverly, 85 year old homemaker of Tahlequah, transitioned on November 4, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Joseph L. Radosevich 84 year old steel mill worker of Georgetown, Kentucky transitioned October 25, 2021. Graveside service Miller Cemetery, Monday November 8, 2021, 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.