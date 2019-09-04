Rotary community grant

TAHLEQUAH [mdash]age 59 in Tahlequah. Medical Transcriptionist. Died August 31st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services September 6th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation September 5th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
MUSTANG [mdash] age 60. Electrical Engineer. Died August 31 in Sallisaw. Services September 6th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hungry Mountain Cemetery. Visitation September 5th from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
