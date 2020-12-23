Rotary donates technology to high schools

The Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Club partners with four local public schools in showing their support in recognition for the students who go above and beyond.
The local schools Rotary has partnered with for the Students of the Month program are Tahlequah High School, Keys High School, Sequoyah High School, and Hulbert High School.
“We often discuss the importance of adequate education for our children, grandchildren, etc.,” said Rotarian Terri Ussery.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an abrupt transition for all local schools to a technological-based educational platform. While many of the schools have been working on various technological platforms for some time, this has resulted in a change that will need various additions in technology for the foreseeable future.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County would like to be on the forefront in supporting its partnering schools by donating additions in their technology advances. The Rotary Club donated a mini iPad to each of the four high schools in the county.
Sequoyah High School Principal Natalie Cloud told Ussery that SHS would most likely use the iPad in the special education department, as Apple has a good text-to-speech program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.