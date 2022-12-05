Matt Chapman, Rotary president presents a $1,000 check to Vanessa Anton, dean of the Northeastern State University School of Education. The check is from the Tahlequah/Cherokee County Rotary Foundation. The donation represents one scholarship given by NSU every year to a worthy student in the School of Education. Rotary supports education, learning, and especially teachers.
Rotary Foundation presents scholarship to dean
