Rotary HHS Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah awarded Hulbert students with the November Students of the Month. From left are: Katelyn Patterson, Ella Beall, and Rotary President Matt Chapman. Not pictured are September Students of the Month Nathan Rowan and Dillin Stillwell, and October Students of the Month Lily Brown and Trenton Hess.
