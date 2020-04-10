Rotary offering help for local restaurants

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many local restaurants are struggling, and are no longer able to seat customers, take their orders, and serve them inside their doors.
Many have resorted to take-out and delivery, but some local restaurants are not answering their phones.
"This leads one to believe they are temporarily closed down. At least, we hope it is just temporary. The small mom-and-pop restaurants especially need our support during these times," said Terri Ussery, secretary of the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County.
Ussery said she was uplifted to see the large number of take-out orders ready to go at El Zarape Mexican Restaurant when she was there earlier this week.
Some Rotarians are trying to do their part to help local restaurants. A small number of individual Rotarians dug into their personal accounts and paid for food from Fish's BBQ to be delivered to emergency room workers at Northeastern Health Systems in Tahlequah on Friday, April 10.
"This is just one way to thank our hospital personnel for all they do and the risks they are taking to take care of us," said Ussery. "It also supports our local restaurants, so actually we're killing two birds with one stone."
Ussery said everyone should help if they can.
"The local restaurants are in dire straits right now without our support. Now is not the time to diet," said Ussery. "We need to order food for take-out or delivery, especially supporting the small locally owned restaurants. Not only would the health care systems in the area appreciate it, but also nursing homes and retirement communities. If you can afford it, please order food for yourselves, your neighbors, or anybody else that could use the food."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.