Rotary presents Honorary Membership

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County presented an Honorary Membership into the club to Tommy Nix, left. Rotary President Wayne Coldwell, right, presented the membership to Nix during a recent meeting. Honorary membership is an honor that few have received in the Tahlequah club. Nix donates an automobile every year to the Rotary auction, the club's main fundraiser.