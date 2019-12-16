Rotary Club of Tahlequah President Wayne Coldwell, right, presented a check for $1,000 on behalf of Rotary to Vanessa Anton, dean of the NSU College of Education. The donation will be used to provide scholarships to students at NSU.
Rotary scholarship
Rotary Club of Tahlequah President Wayne Coldwell presented a check for $1,000 on behalf of Rotary to Vanessa Anton, dean of the NSU College of Education. The donation will be used to provide scholarships to students at NSU.
TAHLEQUAH[mdash] Doyle Edwin Ryals, 71, of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Tahlequah to Russell Doyle Ryals and Mary Eulah Ryals, both of Tahlequah, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Scott Ryals, and granddaughter, Dahl…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 43. Homemaker. Died December 8th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services December 16th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation December 13th, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
PRYOR [mdash] age 63. Med Tech. Died December 8th, 2019 in Pryor, OK. Services December 13th at 10:00 AM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation December 12th from 1:00-6:00 PM at Reed- Culver
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.