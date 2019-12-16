Rotary scholarship

Rotary Club of Tahlequah President Wayne Coldwell, right, presented a check for $1,000 on behalf of Rotary to Vanessa Anton, dean of the NSU College of Education. The donation will be used to provide scholarships to students at NSU.

