The Rotary Club of Tahlequah has announced that Chelbie Turtle and Liam McAlpin are the September Students of the Month from Sequoyah High School. Present at a recent meeting were, from left: Krista Baird of The McIntosh Home Foundation, Rotarian Hayden Sharp, and Turtle. Not pictured: McAlpin.
Rotary SHS Students of the Month
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah has announced the September Students of the Month from Sequoyah High School.
Chelbie Turtle and Liam McAlpin were recognized during a recent Rotary meeting.
GRANBY [mdash] James Clint Williams , former Tahlequah resident passed Monday September 16, 2019. Graveside will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19th at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Grove. Services by Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fairland.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 89 of Tahlequah, OK. Head Cook for Talking Leaves Job Corp. Died September 15th in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services September 19th at 10:00am at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation September 18th from 2:00pm-8:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.