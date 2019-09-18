Rotary SHS Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah has announced that Chelbie Turtle and Liam McAlpin are the September Students of the Month from Sequoyah High School. Present at a recent meeting were, from left: Krista Baird of The McIntosh Home Foundation, Rotarian Hayden Sharp, and Turtle. Not pictured: McAlpin.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah has announced the September Students of the Month from Sequoyah High School.

Chelbie Turtle and Liam McAlpin were recognized during a recent Rotary meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you