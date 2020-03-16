Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the Students of the Month from Keys High School for February and March. Present were, from left: Emma McCurtain, Jaylee Steinberg, Logan Yanez, and guest speaker Morgan Cox with the Department of Child Welfare Services of Cherokee County.

They are Emma McCurtain, Jaylee Steinberg, Aaron Smither, and Logan Yanez.

