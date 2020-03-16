The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the Students of the Month from Keys High School for February and March. Present were, from left: Emma McCurtain, Jaylee Steinberg, Logan Yanez, and guest speaker Morgan Cox with the Department of Child Welfare Services of Cherokee County.
Rotary Students of the Month
They are Emma McCurtain, Jaylee Steinberg, Aaron Smither, and Logan Yanez.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 78. Bookkeeper. Died Friday, March 13th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be at Moody Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Bobby Gene "Bob" Brannon, 87 of Tahlequah died Friday at his residence. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Chapel of Memories, McAlester. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Philadelphia Bible Center, 800 Hi…
