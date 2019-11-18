Rotary Students of the Month

Keys Rotary Students

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced the November Students of the Month from Keys High School. Present were, from left: KHS student Brody Teague and Rotarian Mark Hodson. Not pictured: KHS student Lexi Kirk.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah November Students of the Month from Keys High School are Brody Teague and Lexi Kirk.

Tags

