Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced the November Students of the Month from Keys High School. Present were, from left: KHS student Brody Teague and Rotarian Mark Hodson. Not pictured: KHS student Lexi Kirk.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah November Students of the Month from Keys High School are Brody Teague and Lexi Kirk.
BROKEN ARROW [mdash] age 61. Carpenter. Died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Broken Arrow, OK. Graveside services Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 at 2:00pm. Visitation Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm.
HULBERT [mdash] age 74. Carpenter. Died November 14th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 18th, 2019 at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Rose Cemetery. Visitation November 17th, 2019 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 64. Floral Designer. Died November 10th. Mass of Christian Burial November 14th at 11:00am at St. Brigid Church. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation November 13th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 40. Food Service Worker. Died Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services Friday, November 15th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK.
