Rotary THS Students of the Month

Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County announced the February Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. Present were, from left: students Tate Robertson and Shea Blakely, and Rotarian President Wayne Coldwell.

They are Tate Robertson and Shea Blakely.

