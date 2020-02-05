Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County announced the February Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. Present were, from left: students Tate Robertson and Shea Blakely, and Rotarian President Wayne Coldwell.
Rotary THS Students of the Month
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 93. Minister. Died Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 at 2:00PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 78. Farmer. Died January 30th in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 3rd at 2:00 PM at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Holland Cemetery. Visitation February 2nd from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
