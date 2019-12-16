Rotary THS Students of the Month

The December Rotary Club of Tahlequah Students of the Month from Keys High School are Shaelin Hicks and Justus Haney. From left are: Rotarian Terri Ussery, and KHS students Hicks and Haney.

