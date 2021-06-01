Gary Cacy was recently officially inducted into the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County. Cacy was voted in back in February 2020, but because no in-person meetings were held over the past year and a half due to COVID-19, the club officially inducted him recently. Cacy is the advantage director at Cornerstone Health. At left is is Rotary President Ryan Langston, welcoming Cacy.

