Gary Cacy was recently officially inducted into the Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County. Cacy was voted in back in February 2020, but because no in-person meetings were held over the past year and a half due to COVID-19, the club officially inducted him recently. Cacy is the advantage director at Cornerstone Health. At left is is Rotary President Ryan Langston, welcoming Cacy.
Rotary welcomes new member
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Services 11:00 am Friday May 28, 2021 at Christian Chapel Church in Muskogee under the care of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
