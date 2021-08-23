“Things are starting to get weird again,” said David Rogers, owner of Paceline Cyclery in Tahlequah.
He was referring to the fact that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise, and local merchants are left wondering how it will impact their businesses.
Rogers isn’t too concerned about how his store will do, because bikes have still been in high demand. But the resurgence of COVID has him considering safety precautions, again.
“We were talking the other day about whether we should start putting mask mandates on our doors,” he said. “We haven’t yet, but it’s definitely been talked about. There’s been a few times where I’ve realized we had a lot of people in there.”
Since the pandemic first began, outdoor recreation quickly became a popular activity among people looking to avoid large crowds and indoor gatherings. So instead of visiting amusements parks or attending concerts, they've have found new hobbies, like cycling, to stay busy.
But new bikes have been hard to come by. Rogers said receiving new inventory is taking longer than normal.
“Stuff is slowly, slowly trickling in,” he said. “I’ve got probably 65 people still on a waiting list and bikes are still in high demand. And fall is a very busy time for me, just like spring. So when the weather will finally break, I’ll get slammed again.”
Quarantines and lockdown orders have been good for the video game industry, which saw large increases in sales throughout the pandemic. However, the local LAN center hasn’t reaped the same benefits.
“It’s reminding me of when we got shut down for the first time,” said Adrien Nong, owner of Start in Tahlequah. “A lot of people are starting to talk about having another shutdown in LAN center circles. So it’s not fun to talk about.”
Nong has seen fewer customers this month. Usually, business at Start can fluctuate during August. Fewer middle school and high school students visit the gaming spot, but incoming college students at Northeastern State University help fill the void.
“So it usually kind of balances out, but this year, not so much,” he said. “The college kids aren’t coming in like they usually do this time of the year. So I wouldn’t be surprised if that has anything to do with COVID floating around.”
The back-to-school month is good for some businesses, and not so good for others. Among the list of things students need before they return to class, shoes are always near the top. At Felts Shoes, it hasn’t been too difficult getting customers to walk in the door.
“With shoes, you’ve got to have at least one pair. They make you have them at school,” said Drew Felts. “So summer was good.”
Felts has had a little difficulty getting merchandise in. Some Nike back-to-school sneakers were meant to arrive in July, but it could be until October until he finally receives them.
“When COVID hit the first time, all the big companies quit production completely,” he said. “So we were shut down for 30 days. Then when they opened them back up, they hadn’t been producing anything, so it pushed everything back. If they would have kept producing the whole time, I don’t think we’d have had any problems, but it’s like that everywhere.”
