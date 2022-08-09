Roundabout installation, other work to start soon

Two local road projects through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are slated to begin in the late full to early winter.
ODOT District 1 Construction Engineer Mattie Abbott said roundabouts are planned for U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 in Tahlequah.
“The roundabout job in Tahlequah is on the September letting, which will be awarded at the October commission meeting. It will be a late fall, early winter construction, depending on the contractor that wins the bid,” Abbott said.
She added that there will be an incentive to have the roundabout portion of the work completed in three months, and the entire project itself should take 150 days.
Officials from ODOT have said it’s going to be rough three months as soon as construction starts, due to having to shift traffic around.
The center of the roundabout will include space for potential enhancements by the city of Tahlequah and Cherokee Nation. Examples include landscaping, signage, or public art, for which community input is encouraged.
A public meeting is planned for right before construction begins, and Abbott said it will be more of an educational presentation of the roundabout and how it works. They will also discuss traffic control during construction. The meeting hadn't been scheduled as of Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The intersection would be closed to turning traffic during construction, but two temporary detours would be used. One lane in each direction would be open, using the westbound lanes, and a temporary signal would be placed at the southeast detour.
ODOT officials said the reasoning behind the roundabouts is the need to alleviate congestion issues wherein drivers are having to sit through two or three cycles of the traffic lights during rush hour in the morning and afternoons.
Pavement overlay on U.S. 62 from the intersection north of Willis Road will also be included in the project.
The other project ODOT engineers are working on involves U.S. 62 into Briggs. Abbott said construction would be east of S.H. 62/10 junction where the roadway narrows to two lanes just east of S.H. 62/10 junction.
Shoulders will be added, and on sections of the roadway where there are homes and businesses, a three-lane will be installed – a center turn lane.
Abbott said this project is on the August letting and ODOT is awaiting the bids, which should be ready by the middle of the month.
“We will award the contract at our September commission meeting. This project is planned to take 220 days and will utilize a combination of temporary traffic signals with one-way traffic, flaggers, and temporary widenings,” she said.
