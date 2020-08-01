Returning to school in fall 2020 poses new challenges for schools, including implementing new policies to keep our children and educators healthy. Social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, use of cloth face coverings are all things that administrators, educators, parents and students are all thinking about daily.
Addressing the social, emotional, and mental health needs of students, addressing potential learning loss, and preparing for the probability of COVID-19 cases within the broader school community is also something most educators and parents are thinking about. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidance on their website.
While all of that is very important, one thing that parents can do to help their children is to ensure a daily routine for their children. Consistent, predictable routines help children feel secure. A regular routine enables children to reduce anxiety by knowing what is coming next. A well-planned routine will also help encourage children's positive behavior by meeting their basic needs for eating, sleeping, active and quiet play, time alone, and time with other children.
A child's education is greatly influenced by a parent's feelings and attitudes about school. It is important for parents to be positive and have a good attitude toward school in order to help their child succeed. As a parent with a high school senior and as an educator, I realize learning will be different and we all will have to work together in a new way for the sake of our children's education. I hope that one new "normal" to come from this time is a stronger parent-teacher relationship created by the shared task of thinking in new ways about how to meet the goals of our child's development of healthy mental, social and educational needs.
Students haven't had a regular school routine since March, so getting back into the routine of going to school may be a little more difficult this year. It's time to start working on that so when the first day of school comes, you and your students have a successful, not stressful, first day back.
Get your kids up early enough to allow time for a healthy breakfast. Studies have shown that students who start the day with a nutritious breakfast make better grades, are better able to concentrate and make fewer mistakes than nonbreakfast eaters.
Once the day is over, establish an afternoon/evening routine. Set a regular time to work on any homework or school projects. Set aside some time to review the child's school papers. Talk to your children about what he or she learned at school that day. School work, practicing an instrument and sports practice will take precedence over watching television or playing electronic games. Make time for a family meal in the evening.
Also, it is very important for children to get an adequate amount of sleep. Establishing a bedtime routine will be more relaxing for everyone. This may include taking a shower or bath, reading a book, listening to soft music or just sharing with a parent. This helps to provide some calm moments that relax the brain and body for a restful night of sleep.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
