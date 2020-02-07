Rowe: Hulbert crime up just a tad over decade

HULBERT - A 10-year report by Hulbert Chief of Police Casey Rowe shows that overall, it is a safe community to call home.
Rowe, who has been with the department 20 years, compiled the decade of law enforcement statistics and provided copies to town trustees at their January meeting.
"My predecessor, Jim Morgan, started doing this report, so I've kept it going," said Rowe. "It's a good way to look at what has happened over the years, the different statistics."
Tickets, arrests and impounds are covered, as are miles driven and gasoline used.
"Every year is about the same. It doesn't really show crime, it just shows the board who might want us to drive fewer miles. It's pretty much an activity report," said Rowe.
Finding a balance for patrolling between safety for citizens and gas usage is a factor.
The average miles driven per shift totals 414, with annual totals of 54 in 2019, and going down 46, 48, 50, 37, 38, 40, 37, 34 and 29 in 2019. The overall total for the year in 2019 was 56,082. The fewest miles driven were in 2010 at 18,336. Gallons of gas purchased in 2019 were 6,372, and in 2010, the number was 1,934.
"We try to average 50 miles a shift; that's why you can look down there and see the average year. They're all about 45 to 50," said Rowe.
Fewer tickets were written in the county than in the city, with a total of 9,276 in the city, compared to 353 in the county in a decade. In 2012, the city high total for the decade was 1,386. The low was 697 in 2017. For the county, the low was 18 in 2018, followed closely by 2011, and 2019 with 20 tickets.
Arrests made in Hulbert over the past decade total 479. Twenty were the fewest arrests back in 2011, and 2013 had the most, with 75. There were 56 people arrested in 2019.
"The crime rate is up a little bit, compared to 10 years ago," Rowe said. "We have five full-time officers now, and some of these years, we might have only had three full-time officers."
There were no murders, he said.
"These are only crimes we cannot charge through municipal court, so it's for domestics, or DUIs. We can write everything in municipal courts now like CDS [controlled dangerous substances].The meth problem is really bad, but as a misdemeanor, we don't take people to jail," said Rowe. "Ninety percent of arrests are DUI or drugs. Warrants for other counties are the rest of them."
