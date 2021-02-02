CLAREMORE - Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the fall 2020 semester.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.
Following are RSU students named to the President's and Dean's Honor Rolls, listed by hometown:
Park Hill: Ricardo Salazar Alanis, President's Honor Roll.
Peggs: Christine Fleck, President's Honor Roll.
Tahlequah: Roseanna Bearpaw, Dean's Honor Roll; Shaunda Frazier, President's Honor Roll; Kaitlyn Newton, Dean's Honor Roll; Katelyn Renfro, Dean's Honor Roll; Cynthia Scott, Dean's Honor Roll; and Teagan Stanley, Dean's Honor Roll.
