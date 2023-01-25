Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.
Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll. The following are RSU students from the area named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls.
President’s Honor Roll: Channon Rankin of Hulbert, Bailie Binder of Locust Grove, Toss M. Fourkiller of Stilwell, Kelsi Fields of Tahlequah, Hanna E. Gibson of Westville, and Emma Grooms of Westville.
Dean’s Honor Roll: Caden Goss of Fort Gibson, Kristen Bailey of Hulbert, Kahlynn Anderson of Locust Grove, Erin J. Bond of Locust Grove, Cheryl Norby of Locust Grove, Cortlyne Pashos of Locust Grove, Harley Culie of Peggs, Peytin Gilman of Rose, Heather Wells of Rose, Lana Gass of Stilwell, and Zylee Ward of Tahlequah.
Rogers State University is a four-year university serving northeastern Oklahoma and the Tulsa metropolitan area, with campuses in Claremore, Bartlesville, and Pryor.
To learn more about RSU, visit https://www.rsu.edu/.
