CLAREMORE - Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the fall 2019 semester.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average with no grades lower than an "A."
Locals on the list include Ricardo Salazar Alanis of Park Hill, and Krystal Fisher, Kaitlyn Newton, Erikah Reed, Emilse Rodriguez, and Teagan Stanley, all of Tahlequah.
To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average with no grades lower than a "B."
Daisy Avalos of Tahlequah is on the Dean's Honor Roll.
