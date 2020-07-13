CLAREMORE – Rogers State University has announced its President's and Dean's Honor Rolls for the spring 2020 semester.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average.
The following area RSU students were named to the President's and Dean's Honor Rolls.
Hulbert: Linda Drywater, Dean's Honor Roll.
Park Hill: Ricardo Salazar Alanis, President's Honor Roll.
Tahlequah: Emily Woodard and Kaitlyn Newton, President's Honor Roll; Erikah Reed and Lilly Sosa, Dean's Honor Roll.
