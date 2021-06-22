CLAREMORE – Rogers State University announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the spring 2021 semester.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average. Courses graded with an “I,” “N,” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.
The following are area RSU students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls listed alphabetically by hometown.
Hulbert: Brooke Bailey, Deans Honor Roll.
Peggs: Kelsie Applegate, Presidents Honor Roll.
Tahlequah: Roseanna Bearpaw and Kaitlyn Newton, Presidents Honor Roll; and Erikah Reed, Katelyn Renfro, Cynthia Scott, Symphoni Shomo and Emily Woodard, Deans Honor Roll.
