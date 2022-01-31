CLAREMORE – Rogers State University has announced its President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the fall 2021 semester.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average. Courses graded with an “I,” “N” and “P” are excluded from the minimum credit hours required to be considered for the honor roll.
On the President’s Honor Roll are Channon Rankin of Hulbert, Ricardo Salazar Alanis of Park Hill, and Whitney Cobb, Kelsi Fields, and Elizabeth Robinson, Tahlequah.
On the dean's list are Jacob Blankenship, Tahlequah; and Laine Forrest and Sommer Thompson, Welling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.