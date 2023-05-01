Local students were the real winners at the Red Fern Festival’s annual Duck Race on April 29.
The Duck Race is one of two annual fundraisers each Leadership Tahlequah class hosts to support their year-long project. Leadership Tahlequah is now on its 25th class, which is comprised of members throughout the area community.
“This year’s concept is Bright Futures Tahlequah,” said Michael Payne, of Tahlequah Leadership Class 25.
Payne explained this project is intended to help fill the needs of Tahlequah students.
“It’s Tahlequah taking care of Tahlequah,” said Payne.
The Leadership Tahlequah program is sponsored by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce with the purpose of encouraging leadership in the community.
“With the ability for our participants to visit and learn from some of the most crucial organizations in our area and learn how specific tasks are completed, as well as who leads the completion process, they emerge from the program with a much better understanding of how to support our community,” said Nathan Reed, TACC president/CEO, in December.
Tahlequah Leadership Class 25 members sold rubber ducks for $5 each for the 2023 Duck Race. Kay Terrapin, Tahlequah Leadership Class 25 member, said she felt like the fundraiser was a success.
“We sold 572 ducks since we started the fundraiser and at least 500 during the Red Fern [Festival] Friday and Saturday,” said Terrapin.
The thousand or so rubber ducks were held in an excavator parked on Shawnee Street to be dumped in to the flowing water below. Payne lead the crowd in a countdown from ten before the ducks cascaded into the creek. Payne told the crowd any ducks that initially fell into the grass or gravel would be pushed back into the water.
“After that, if they get caught, they get caught,” said Payne.
Spectators watched as the sea of yellow slowly made its way down Town Branch Creek. Some ducks caught on rocks and became stuck, but parents were encouraged to keep their children from dislodging them.
The race concluded at the next bridge over the creek where Leadership Tahlequah members waited with nets to catch the ducks. The race was a close one, but the winner was plucked from the water just as its bill passed the finish line.
The top three winners were announced on Facebook following the race. Steve Char’s rubber duck crossed the finish line first, followed by Sara George, and then Londa Cox. Prizes of $500, $250, and $100 were awarded to first, second and third place, respectively.
Terrapin said the class is pretty excited about Bright Futures.
“After the school board meeting this month, we will be able to move forward with our project,” said Terrapin.
