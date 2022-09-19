Area youngsters learned about engineering and experimentation through scribble bots at the Tahlequah Public Library on Sept. 16.
Scribble bots are handmade scribbling machines that require simple tools to make the robots, said Library Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton.
Newton found the activity online, and it only requires a few items to create. Supplies needed to make the scribble bots include markers, batteries, cups, tape, clay, and small motors to create.
The project is centered on teaching participants how to follow directions, how to work together, and how experiments do not always work the first time.
“We always like to give them whatever they can use, whatever they can try just to play and experiment,” said Newton. “You never know, one of these kiddos might grow up to build a gigantic robot someday that does many great things for the world.”
Newton said people could create their own scribble bots at home if they can obtain all the items. Allowing a space for kids to learn this at the library is helpful, she said, as some don’t have access to all of the materials, which were sent home with workshop participants to further their own experiments.
The difference in the scribble bots workshop from others at the library is how participants create the machines themselves without a lot of direction. Newton said this allows them to think and learn independently, while also learning from others.
Cherokee County resident and event attendee Melissa Hall said she and her children were looking forward to the workshop, as they homeschool and enjoy the activities the library offers. Hall believes the scribble bots activity shows kids to not give up and to create bigger projects on their own.
“It actually lets them separate their knowledge from the vocabulary lists and shows them the steps taken further. It personalizes the science for them,” said Hall.
Tahlequah Public Library Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe said what she likes about the activity is it doesn’t turn out the same for everybody and encourages the participants to get out of their comfort zones and fix their machines.
“I just think it’s good to encourage kids to think and use their imaginations,” said Lowe.
Lowe said this is the first scribble bots workshop the library has hosted, and it was aimed at enticing teens and tweens to participate.
“They’re notoriously a hard group to get together, so it's always a good thing when we can get them to come in and play with us,” said Lowe.
Seventh-grade event participant Cooper Hall, son of Melissa Hall, thinks workshops, like this, help kids his age with socialization.
“If they’re shy, they need to build more social skills and open up,” said Cooper.
