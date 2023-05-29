The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee met May 25 and discussed the jurisdiction conflicts and open interviews.
After addressing law enforcement jurisdiction conflicts with the United Keetoowah Band, CN Attorney General Sara Hill invited Marsha Shannon Buhl to share his perspective. Buhl discussed the “cop side of the Keetoowah issue”
“Let me be very clear,” said Buhl. “Those men and women in the Keetoowah Lighthorse, they just want to be police officers. They just want to do their community good. They just want to do what they get paid to do to be a cop. So on a person-to-person level, I appreciate those officers, but there is something striking that people forget.”
Buhl explained he cannot go to Oklahoma City and open a criminal case because that city is out of his jurisdiction.
“We’ve had two rapes in this area that the Keetoowah Lighthorse responded to. Both were sent to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Both were declined because of the Keetoowahs had no jurisdiction. It took the FBI to have to go pull those cases from Keetoowah and give them back to us. We worked that case not using any evidence the Keetoowah brought forth to be able to even get a chance to get these cases in prosecution. So I don’t care where we stand on whether they have [jurisdiction] or they don’t; I’ll telling you they don’t. Both U.S attorneys in both the northern and eastern districts say they do not have it out of their 76 acres,” he said.
Buhl said the Bureau of Indian Affairs has also told him the UKB cannot use its Special Law Enforcement Commission – something that permits a tribal officer to assist in federal investigations of major crimes occurring in Indian Country, outside of its 76 acres of land in trust.
“So when I get a Keetoowah out in the middle of my reservation that’s going to mess up a federal case on a victim that’s not going to get victim services because that officer was not acting under the code of the law, there’s a problem,” he said. “Now if Congress ever says, like they did in Hopi and Navajo, that the Keetoowahs have a jurisdictional status here, I’ll accept that. I’m not mad at them.”
Buhl gave the committee his report on the Marshal Service and discussed the Public Safety Grants program, which provides up to $50,000 per agency. Buhl used Tahlequah as an example to explain the program.
“Tahlequah Police can apply for this grant, Tahlequah Fire can apply to this grant, Tahlequah EMS through [Northeastern Health System] can apply for this grant, the 911 Center can apply for this grant, and Emergency Management for Tahlequah,” he said.
Buhl told the councilors if any of their district’s agency heads are interested or have questions, they can email cn-partners@cherokee.org.
Information Officer Gwen Terrapin said there have been 15 FOIA requests, with five outstanding and no GRA requests.
Samantha Hendricks said the department has continued holding open interviews every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.
“That seems to be a huge success. We’re seeing people that are needing help with applications and things of that nature so we can see them right then,” said Hendricks. “Every single one of them are receiving interviews from our staff and if they’re qualified for a position or what positions they’re interested in, then we get them in touch with a hiring manager.”
Since March, Hendricks said Human Resources has interviewed over 140 applicants via the open interviews. Hendricks said the department is looking to push open interviews out to other properties to reach different groups of applicants.
In new business, the committee approved resolutions confirming:
• The renomination of Mike Doublehead as a commissioner of the Cherokee Nation Tax Commission.
• The renomination of Steve Wilson as a commissioner of the Cherokee Nation Tax Commission.
• The nomination of Lori Enlow as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
• The nomination of Ivan Devitt as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
• The nomination of Bill Anderson, D.O., as governing board member of the Cherokee Nation Comprehensive Care Agency.
What’s next
The next Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 29 at 1 p.m.
