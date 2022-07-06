RULES FOR POOLS: Extreme weather fluctuations bring on challenges for owners

Experts say the best way to maintain pools, with Oklahoma’s extreme weather that runs the gamut from soggy to drought, involves chemical balance and daily checkups to prevent algae buildup.
Nathan Wright, co-owner of Hearth and Pool Services, said there are similarities and differences between the two elements.
“With the rain, you’re having to drain water out of your pool a lot, and with the drought, it’s the opposite,” he said. “You have to always stay on top of it and make sure your pool doesn’t run too low so your equipment doesn’t work.”
Adding a lot of water into the pool dilutes the chemicals, which means more chemicals must be added.
Store Manager Lesa Cordle said it’s difficult to keep sanitation levels up this time of year, as the sun breaks down chlorine.
“This time of year, especially when it’s really hot, you go through chlorine a lot more than you would if it was overcast and great weather. Pools that have shade around them, they have to deal with leaves, but the sun doesn’t break down the chlorine as fast,” said Wright.
Mark Sweeney, owner of Hearth and Pool, said it’s imperative to keep the pool running 24/7, if possible.
“It takes at least eight hours for most pools to have that water go through the filter one time. It’s called a turnover rate, and you can get two turnover rates in a day,” said Sweeney. “The heat, things in the pool and light are what make algae grow.”
Sweeney said pool owners should want the chlorine to stay in the water, or the chemical used to sanitize to stay in the water, as long as possible with the lingering hot weather.
“With chlorine, you use a stabilizer or conditioner, which acts like a magnet and holds the chlorine in the water. You can’t have too much or too little but there’s a right amount to have, and you overchlorinate a little bit when it gets hot like this,” he said.
He suggests people to get fountains that will cool the water while they run at night.
Opening a pool for the season really depends on the pool owner and the preference of time.
“You probably want to start pretty early. A lot of people, as soon as they're ready to touch the water [is when] they’ll start trying to get to their pool,” said Wright.
The lingering cold fronts pushed back openings this year, and Wright said they noticed customers were coming in later, compared to last year.
“It stayed cold a little bit longer and our customers weren’t coming in until a little bit early to late May. Most people start in April to get their pool opened up, and closing it depends on when you want to be done with it,” he said.
Pools that aren’t covered over the winter take longer to treat, as opposed to ones that are covered.
