Local law enforcement officials said it's not uncommon for a teenager to "run away from home" for a short period, but most of them don't turn up missing. And there's a difference.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said authorities can quickly determine if a teenager who disappeared is considered a runaway, or a missing person.
“If we have someone who does it multiple times, it’s usually females we see a lot of that in,” said Chennault.
The difference between a missing person and a runaway juvenile has to do with the circumstances, according to Chennault. If the situation is suspicious, the case is treated as a missing person.
“We don’t have a lot of missing persons cases. We take reports on a lot, but they return home,” he said.
Running away is a criminal offense, however, and Chennault said those reports are sent to the Office of Juvenile Affairs, or to the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office.
“Parents get onto the kid and he or she gets pissed off and takes off, or they want to go out with a friend and the parents won’t allow it, and then they sneak off while the parents are asleep. That’s a criminal offense,” he said.
Most teens return home before a report is sent to the OJA or CN.
On Dec. 26, a 15-year-old walked away from his home near the Zeb entrance of Cherokee Wildlife Management Area. Searches were conducted by air, ground and horseback, and infrared drones were used. The boy returned home late the following day, and Chennault said they don’t believe the teen’s intent was to run away from home.
“Most missing people we deal with are adults, and we have very few we’re unable to locate,” said Chennault.
During a Jan. 15 Saturday Forum on Facebook, the Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what actions they take to safeguard their teens, and whether they’ve had trouble with them running away.
Jacque Cialone talked with her kids before they were able to have phones, and she restricted social media and monitored their usage.
“One of our big rules is no locked phones; we get access whenever we want [those] without warning,” said Cialone. “Beyond that, [there are] constant reminders to them about safety, knowing who you’re talking to, understanding privacy, and what’s appropriate and what isn’t.”
Cialone said staying active in her kids’ lives and asking questions leaves the door open so they feel free to talk to her, and that’s important to her as a parent.
J.D. Fishinghawk ran away when she was 14 years old and made it to Texas. Her parents were both in law enforcement, and she was taken to a juvenile detention center, where they picked her up.
She said her parents weren’t aware of the lewd conduct happening with kids online, and she remembers when grown men sent inappropriate messages and photos in chat rooms years ago.
“Teenagers think they know everything, yet so do the parents, when in fact both sides have a tendency to be wrong. I’m not saying being your kids' friend instead of their parent, but be there for them to talk to,” said Fishinghawk.
Kendra Sweet said it’s more about community outreach, championing protection and awareness rather than the pursuit of criminal activity.
“When our community knows how and what to alert authorities about and how to help authorities, the community can work together to take ownership and accountability for the safety and positive flow of commerce and enterprise,” she said.
Chennault said a runaway teen typically returns home within a few days, and they're coming back on their own rather than being escorted by a deputy or officer.
“The parents will find out they were a friend’s house or something like that. We have very few who will run away and end up in other jurisdictions,” he said.
Sgt. Richard Berry said they see a lot of cases wherein the parents are divorced and the kid will flee to the other parent.
“They don’t like how things are going with mom, so they’ll run to dad’s house,” said Berry.
Fifteen-year-old Michael MacDougal left on his own account around 8 a.m., Dec. 10, 2020, from his home in the Bell community. Authorities said the boy is considered a missing person a year later.
Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie called it an odd situation, since MacDougal had no history of being in trouble with the law, and there was no evidence of fighting with his parents prior to his leaving.
“We believe he left on his own accord, but we are not sure what happened to him afterward,” said District 27 Investigator Vicky Lyons.
You can help
Anyone with information on MacDougal can called the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 918-696-2106, or the District 27 District Attorney's Cold Case tipline at 918-772-7568. Information on other area missing persons can also be reported.
