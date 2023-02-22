Ruotolo takes helm as TDP advertising director

Heather Ruotolo, a 10-year veteran of the Tahlequah Daily Press, has been named advertising director for TDP and two other CNHI newspapers.
Ruotolo will be leading the revenue teams at TDP's sister weekly papers in Adair County, the Stilwell Democrat Journal and Westville Reporter.
"We are pleased every time we can promote from within," said Ed Choate, publisher of all three newspapers. "Heather earned her promotion through hard work, skill and dedication. She has proved to be a top asset in Tahlequah and her skill set will translate easily to her new role here and at our Stilwell/Westville papers. Her expertise will benefit our advertisers."
Ruotolo was born in Staten Island, New York, but has lived in Oklahoma since age 7. She began working at TDP in November 2013 at age 19 in the classified department. She has since served in other positions, including circulation manager. She is the mother of a boy and a girl, and likes spending any spare time with the kids and working out at the gym.
"Throughout my 10 years of serving this organization, I have worn many hats here and have always enjoyed every experience and opportunity the industry has provided," she said. "My kids and I love this area and this amazing community that we have made our home."
Ruotolo's promotion coincides with that of Joe Mack, who has been an account executive at TDP for the past three years. Mack, who was general manager for the Adair County papers, left those posts to take the helm as advertising director for both the Muskogee Phoenix and the Claremore Progress. Choate is also publisher of those newspapers.
Stepping into Mack's Tahlequah role as part of Ruotolo's team is Chris Barnhart, who was most recently in sales for Workman's. Also new to the Tahlequah revenue group is Charity Wood, classifieds and legals clerk. On Ruotolo's Adair County team are Artie Romero in sales, and Juanita Lewis, clerk. Renee Fite is managing editor of those papers.
Kim Poindexter, TDP executive director and regional editor for CNHI, said she is extremely pleased with Ruotolo's selection.
"I've known Heather since she started working here as a teenager, and have watched her grow and expand her impressive skill set," Poindexter said. "It's been 10 years since we've had a 'formal' ad manager, although she's been serving in that de facto role, anyway, as well as handling a number of other duties. I can't think of anyone who deserves the title more than Heather. She has stuck with us through some difficult times and has always maintained her enthusiasm."
Ruotolo said she is looking forward to her new position. Her first major project will be the reboot of a magazine TDP published several years ago. She and Poindexter are working on that publication, which should hit the stands in late March. Anyone who has questions on how to be part of this and other products should contact Ruotolo at 918-456-8833 extension 14.
