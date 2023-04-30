TULSA — Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to those in need, will hold a free, two-day clinic on Saturday, May 6-7.
RAM will be set up at the SageNet Center at 4145 E. 21st St. in Tulsa for two days only.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. — midnight — on Friday, May 5, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. The clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/WoV2GvF5.
RAM is still in need of volunteers to staff the clinic. Volunteer medical, dental, and vision professionals, as well as general support staff, are needed. General support is needed on Friday, May 5 to help with set-up and on Sunday, May 7 to help with take down. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support.
For those who would like to help provide free healthcare services to Tulsa and surrounding communities, visit RAM’s website at www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X- rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams. HIV testing will also be available.
In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, see RAM’s FAQ page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.