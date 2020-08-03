OKLAHOMA CITY – Rural public schools in Cherokee County are invited to apply for Classroom Enhancement Grants of up to $5,000 from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation.
The application is available for pre-K through 12th-grade classrooms and school libraries to support projects focusing on arts and humanities, science or literacy. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. In Cherokee County, Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Shady Grove, Tenkiller and Woodall are eligible.
Longtime Coalgate resident Carolyn Watson established the Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation as a permanent endowment fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in 2010 to help improve the quality of life for rural Oklahoma residents. Eligible public schools must be located within one of 20 designated counties and be classified as rural by the National Center for Education Statistics.
To apply, submit a one-paragraph description of the proposed project to s.astrin@occf.org by Sept. 4.
