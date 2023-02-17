OKLAHOMA CITY -- Less than two weeks after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced vouchers would be the keystone of his "excellence in education" legislative agenda, the thought of using public money to pay for private school costs faces opposition in rural Oklahoma.
Stitt announced a $130 million "school choice" plan that he said would "fund students, not systems," by allowing public dollars to help pay for students to attend private schools. Other supporters of the plan want homeschool families to have access to the funds.
Stitt told legislators during his annual State of the State address that voters "spoke loud and clear at the ballot box last November in support of our vision to create more options for kids."
But residents outside the state's two urban centers say vouchers of any kind would do little to benefit their communities, which already have parent-supported, thriving public school systems, and argue the money should immediately be used to bolster existing student funding for the 700,000 children whose families have chosen public education.
"When did it become OK to use public tax dollars for a service that's completely private and who can pick and choose who they serve with public monies when that money is supposed to be used for services to serve all?" asked state Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika.
He said rural Oklahoma has no interest in voucher plans, and said most Oklahomans in rural parts of the state have chosen to live there.
"I believe most schools in rural Oklahoma are the best schools you will find in America," Kidd said. "The education that we receive in rural Oklahoma is second to none in most towns. In addition, it's the heartbeat of our communities."
There's not a single private school in his five-county legislative district.
Stitt said he estimates about 5% of current Oklahoma public school students would switch to a private or parochial school if vouchers became available.
When legislators were debating similar policy last year, estimates indicated about 40,000 more children would come into the student-funding formula through expanded school choice, he said. Supporters planned to "backfill" that number with funds to make sure rural Oklahoma education didn't lose a dime, he said.
But, Stitt believes that people living in rural Oklahoma won't see less money in their public schools because property tax dollars would still remain with the local district even if a student leaves.
"When you open up options then schools have to be more responsive to the parents or actually to the students, and I don't think fundamentally that's a bad thing. I think that's a good thing," Stitt said..
He touts the success of Oklahoma City public charter school Santa Fe South and Norman's Public School's aviation academy as examples of the benefits of expanded school choice. Among private schools, Stitt touted Crossover Prep -- a North Tulsa private school that predominately serves Black students.
"Why does the government stand in the way if a parent thinks there's a better option for their kids?" he asked. "That's what I can't figure out."
State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, said he worries that much of the Legislature's education policy has been aimed at "trying to fix two broken problems" -- low educational outcomes in Tulsa and Oklahoma City public schools.
There are no private schools in Caldwell's legislative districts, which is a little larger than the state of Delaware at 2,900 square miles.
Caldwell said when lawmakers are trying to fix problems at Oklahoma and Tulsa Public schools it's important to remember that rural schools "are not inherently broken," and any new legislative policy needs to hold rural Oklahoma harmless.
Derrick Miller, a Duncan public school teacher of nine years, said the idea of vouchers is "completely unpopular" among teachers across the district.
Educators there believe there's already not enough funding to meet existing needs, yet now state leaders want to divert public money to private schools. He said Duncan has one private school that serves about 25 students.
"You should have a choice whether you want your student to go to public school to private school to charter school," Miller said. "That is your choice as a parent. However, if you choose to send your kid to a private school, you should have to pay for it. I should not have to pay to send somebody else's kid to private school."
State Superintendent Ryan Walters said he hears "almost a fever pitch from parents that are frustrated" with schools in urban areas, but acknowledged he hears "much more parental satisfaction" in rural areas.
"That still doesn't take away from the fact that every Oklahoma family should have the freedom to choose, and if most folks in rural areas choose their local school, that's great," Walters said.
He said vouchers are "so fundamental" when talking about moving education from being "so subpar in our education results to being a leader."
Walters believes all the money should follow the student whether that child goes to public, private, charter or a home school, and said that can be done in a way that holds public schools financially harmless. He also said voters gave him a "mandate" in November that they want education "to look a lot different." He believes that mandate includes expanded "school choice."
"We want someone to be bold," Walters said. "We want someone to be aggressive. We want someone to take on a status quo system that not only has not educated our kids the way it should, but has been pushing indoctrination on our kids."
Erika Wright, founder of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, said Stitt and Walters' November election victories shouldn't be taken as a "mandate" because neither won by a landslide, and rural voters likely supported them for reasons other than their voucher stance.
"Just because they voted for Stitt or Walters doesn't mean that they support vouchers," she said.
She said Oklahomans want government "to fund schools, not scams."
And, she said if lawmakers have a $130 million "extra money laying around" to fund vouchers, they should use it to boost overall per-pupil funding to invest in the 700,000 children whose families have chosen public education. Wright said the state's per pupil funding investment is already considerably lower than every other state in the region.
"Rural Oklahoma doesn't seem to gain anything if vouchers are passed," Wright said. "Rural Oklahomans would be paying for this program to send kids to private school and their kids wouldn't even be able to participate. So they're not gaining anything other than a loss of funds for their own schools."
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.