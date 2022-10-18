Rural physician recruitment can be tough

Recruiting physicians to practice in rural areas can present difficulties that local health services and officials seek to mitigate by offering student loan repayment programs, residencies, and more.
“Rural physician recruiting is difficult,” said Jim Berry, hospital administrator for Northeastern Health System. “Recruitment to Tahlequah is easier than other places.”
Berry said several effective recruitment strategies have been employed by NHS. This includes recommendations from medical staff, hospital staff and the community; the development of internal medicine residency and family medicine residency as well as future residency programs; professional recruiters; and the future impact of the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation graduates.
Berry said the first class should graduate in June 2024, then go on to graduate medical training/residency.
“Familiarity with the community and an affinity for the attributes that make this a great place to live would help NHS overcome a significant number of recruit concerns – a real advantage,” he said.
Christine Jankas, vice president of Physician Services, said the overall environment of Tahlequah is effective for recruiting physicians to NHS.
“The river, lake, and many hiking and outdoor activities make this an outdoorsman paradise,” said Jankas. “Coupled with the eclectic charm of a small town, Tahlequah has made it easier to recruit.”
Stephanie Wickliffe, director of Professional Recruitment for Cherokee Nation Health Services, said that along with an in-house health professionals’ recruitment department that actively sources and recruits for all sites in its rural communities, CNHS entices physicians in several ways.
“Loan repayment is one tool we use to recruit physicians. CNHS sites are National Health Service Corps health care sites as Indian tribal sites in a Health Professional Shortage Area,” said Wickliffe. “The National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program offers primary medical, dental, and mental and behavioral health care clinicians the opportunity to have their student loans repaid, while earning a competitive salary, in exchange for providing health care in urban, rural, or tribal communities with limited access to care.”
Wickliffe said no match or funding is required of the Cherokee Nation for clinicians to participate in the NHSC Loan Repayment Programs.
“Award amounts for LRP is two years' full-time service [for] up to $50,000. With continued service, NHSC clinicians may be able to pay off all of their student loans,” she said. “CNHS currently has 49 clinicians receiving loan repayments and completing service commitments”
Of the 49 clinicians, Wickliffe said four are serving in Jay, Muskogee, Nowata, and Tahlequah, and 24 Advanced Practice Providers are scattered throughout CNHS.
“We also use the IHS LRP to recruit and retain physicians,” she said. “This program funds clinicians to repay eligible student loans up to $40,000 in exchange for an initial two-year service commitment. This program can be extended annually until the qualified student debt is paid.”
Wickliffe said recipients do not have to be American Indian to receive the IHS LRP, but preference is given to those who are.
“The NHSC and IHS Loan Repayment Programs are not limited to new physicians, so we benefit from recruiting physicians and providers at any stage of their career,” she said. “We have many physicians who have paid off their entire student debt with continued service at CNHS.”
Wickliffe said CNHS also recruits providers who were student scholarship recipients from NHSC and IHS, as CNHS are eligible sites where they can repay their service commitment.
“With NHSC, loan repayment assistance is up to $120,000 with three years of full-time,” she said. “For students in their final year of medical school, dental, and advanced practitioner students, the application window is now open through Dec. 1.”
The need for physicians in rural communities is felt across the state. Through the Physician Loan Repayment Program from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and the Oklahoma Health Care Workforce Training Commission, nine new physicians were recently placed McAlester, Kingston, Talihina, Henryetta, Okemah, Muskogee, Ponca City, and Altus.
This program provides up to $200,000 in student loan repayment assistance for physicians who agree to work in a rural or underserved area of Oklahoma for up to four years.
Berry said NHS could benefit from the Physician Loan Repayment Program, but indirectly.
“From the standpoint of expanding the options to satisfy the health needs of our residents, NHS and Tahlequah will benefit from the TSET program incentivizing physicians to practice in rural areas. Second, practicing physicians in any community are job multipliers,” said Berry. “According to the Economic Policy Institute, physicians practicing in clinics create two jobs in the community for every job created in the clinic. These additional jobs are direct suppliers and induce jobs, restaurants, grocery stores, construction, etc.”
Jankas said this is a fantastic program for physicians who fit the requirements.
“This program is for physicians who are going to establish a new primary care clinic. They cannot be currently practicing in a rural Oklahoma community nor have any service obligations that would conflict with the four-year obligation,” said Jankas. “In addition, the physician must reside in the community in which they serve, so they would not be able to live outside of Tahlequah.”
Wickliffe said this is a State Loan Repayment Program with the Oklahoma Health Care Workforce Training Commission and receives part of its funding from TSET.
“This program is a community-matching program for new physicians practicing in primary care. The community sponsor signs a matching agreement to help provide funding for the loan repayments,” said Wickliffe. “Due to the matching funding required, CNHS has chosen not to participate; however, we have participated in the Family Practice Resident Rural Scholarship Program last year, which secured one of Family Medicine residents to start his career in Primary Care at CNOHC this summer. This match was substantially less than for the loan repayment.”
