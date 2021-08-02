Rural schools getting ready for students' return

Cherokee County's rural school districts are preparing for classes to resume.
Briggs School will begin on Aug. 12, and Superintendent Stephen Haynes is getting his staff ready. Amid a proliferating delta variant of COVID-19 and tightened restrictions from the governor's office, superintendents are facing unique challenges to keep their students and staff safe and their schools open.
“The situation is worse than when we started last year. We will be strongly – and I repeat, strongly – encouraging masks when they are indoors due to the delta variant with the high transmission. We can’t require it, but they are strongly encouraged to wear them, whether or not they have been vaccinated,” said Haynes.
He added that students who are vaccinated will be able to avoid going into a 10-day quarantine if they are exposed to someone with the virus, unless they are exhibiting symptoms.
The administration plans to restrict access to the building from the public. Visitors must wear masks in the building, and temperature checks will be performed.
“Call and set up an appointment. We will be doing social distancing and health and safety protocols, including cleaning with students and staff,” said Haynes.
Briggs will also provide free meals to all students and is offering both regular and virtual enrollment. Whether in-person, or online, all students will be provided with devices. An open house will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 - 7 p.m.
“We are debating on how we’ll operate it,” said Haynes. “It may be a drive-thru only to restrict access to the building.”
At the open house, Cherokee County Health Department will provide onsite COVID-19 vaccines to anyone in attendance, regardless of whether they are students. They will also provide other school-required vaccines.
The parents of those who are not yet enrolled can visit the school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill out paperwork. The district will to reach out to parents this week about bus routes.
Woodall Public School will also implement safety protocols this year. Students who exhibit sickness symptoms are to not attend class for that day. Staff will continually monitor student health and check temperatures, if needed. HVAC units on campus are set to operate during school hours to improve ventilation.
Woodall will offer traditional and distance learning for all students, and a virtual option for students in grades 6-8. For distance learning, students will join their classes full-time using a school device via Microsoft TEAMS. In the virtual option, middle school students will be able to complete instruction through Edgenuity, and online program. All students will be provided an electronic device to take home, and hot spots can be checked out for families without internet access at home.
Students will be assigned seats on the bus, and busses will run with the windows down, weather permitting, to improve air circulation.
All Woodall students will receive a free breakfast and lunch for the 2021-2020 school year.
“We are all so excited for school to start on August 12 and to see our students. We learned so much from our experiences in the last school year, that we feel we have best practices and procedures in place for this upcoming school year, to meet the needs of our students, families, and staff. We are all looking forward to a great school year,” said Woodall Superintendent Ginger Knight.
Peggs School will return on Aug. 18. Buses will follow the same routes as they did last year. School will start at 7:50 a.m. and will end at 3:25 p.m.
“Following state and federal mandates, masks are optional on school grounds, and required on school buses,” said Superintendent John Cox.
They plan to use social distancing and encourage best hygienic practices, including sanitizing surface areas.
Norwood will begin its classes Aug. 11 at 7:55 a.m. and will conclude at 3:05 p.m.
On a Facebook post, the Norwood Superintendent Keith Fisher announced that amid the virus, they will follow safety procedures, but they will also resume extracurricular activities.
“As I’m sure most of you are aware, the COVID delta variant virus has emerged again with a vengeance in our part of the state. With that being said, we will follow many of the safety protocols that were in place last year. However, it is our intent at this time to resume the many extracurricular activities that our students have missed so much,” wrote Fisher.
They will hold their open house on Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m.
Lowrey School will start classes Aug. 12. The open house will take place Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. School supply lists are available at Walmart and on the school's Facebook page. Masks are encouraged.
Grand View School is opening its enrollment until Aug. 16. They will offer free lunches through the Community Eligibility Program. Students in grades 3-8 will will receive an electronic device for daily use. Hot spots are available to families that need them.
Shady Grove School will resume class Aug. 9. An ice cream social will take place on Aug. 3 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Buses will run their regular routes.
Tenkiller School will hold its open house on Aug. 10 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The school year will begin Aug. 12.
