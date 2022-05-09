Rural schools hold ceremonies for kindergarten, grade 8 'grads'

Over the next week, Cherokee County's rural school districts will hold kindergarten and eighth-grade graduations ceremonies - although some have already happened.
Rural school districts serve a distinct role in public education here, because they serve populations outside of the Tahlequah area. Rural school districts are smaller in population than Tahlequah Public Schools, Hulbert Public Schools, and Keys Public Schools. Rural districts are also composed of a single school per district. These schools serve grades pre-K to eighth grade. Graduations are held for students in pre-K, kindergarten, and eighth grades.
Rural school districts in Cherokee County include: Grand View, Briggs, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Shady Grove, Tenkiller, and Woodall.
"An eighth-grade 'graduation' is referred to as a 'promotion,' thus symbolizing that their academic journey is not coming to an end and the students will continue on to high school and beyond. Eighth-grade promotion is Grand View's way to celebrate their students' journey and time at Grand View and give them a celebratory farewell as they move on to higher education, whether that be Tahlequah High School, Sequoyah, or beyond," said Mallory Semrow communications director at Grand View School.
This year, Grand View held its promotion on May 3 at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium on Grand View campus. This is a change from past years.
"Typically, Grand View's promotions are held at the First Baptist Church Chapel due to the size of the class and guests, and performances. Grand View is the largest kindergarten through eighth school in Cherokee County," said Semrow.
In 2020, due to COVID-19, Grand View was unable to hold any sort of promotion ceremony. In 2021, promotions took place, but with very limited seating. This year, Grand View held a promotion with no restrictions.
"The absence of any performances allowed the promotion to occur on campus within the school gym. There was a large turnout and the seating was nearly full," said Semrow.
Briggs School will hold a graduation on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Keegan Hammons will be honored as valedictorian, and Christopher Perry the salutatorian.
"The group has been outstanding students and leaders for our younger students. They have always strived to do their best in the classroom and extracurricular activities," said Kair Ridenhour, Briggs principal.
Woodall School will hold its graduation Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at the Event Center. The school will honor 38 eighth-graders who will move on to ninth grade.
"I will truly miss this group of eighth-graders. They will forever hold a special place in my heart. But, they are always welcome to come back to visit. Because once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat," said Ginger Knight, WPS superintendent.
Peggs School will hold its pre-K graduation on Tuesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. and the eighth-grade graduation at 6:30 p.m. in the big gymnasium.
Tenkiller School will hold its graduation on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at gymnasium.
Norwood School kindergarten graduation took place May 2 at 6 p.m., followed by eighth-grade graduation.
At Lowrey School, kindergarten graduation took place May 3 at 10 a.m., followed by eighth-grade graduation at 6:30 p.m.
Shady Grove did not respond by press time. Its Facebook page hasn't been updated since February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.