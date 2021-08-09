OKLAHOMA CITY – Teachers at rural public schools in Cherokee County are invited to apply for Classroom Enhancement Grants of up to $5,000 from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation.
The grant application is available for pre-K through 12th-grade classrooms and school libraries to support projects focusing on the arts and humanities, science or literacy. The deadline to request access to the application is Friday, Sept. 10. The actual applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.
Longtime Coalgate resident Carolyn Watson established the Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation as a permanent endowment fund at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in 2010 to help improve the quality of life for rural Oklahoma residents. Soon after, the Classroom Enhancement Grants program was added to enhance rural Oklahoma classrooms and curriculums. Eligible public schools must be located within one of 20 designated counties and be classified as rural by the National Center for Education Statistics.
“Many of Oklahoma’s high school students come from rural communities and they are a vital part of Oklahoma’s future,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “Thanks to Carolyn Watson’s knowledge of rural communities and where needs and opportunities existed, we are able to provide educational opportunities which can expand their horizons.”
In Cherokee County, Briggs, Grand View, Hulbert, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Shady Grove, Tenkiller and Woodall school districts are eligible to apply for Classroom Enhancement Grants through the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation. For a complete list of eligible school districts and grant guidelines, visit https://occf.org/ruraloklahoma/classroom-enhancement-grants.html.
